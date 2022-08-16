Remember in sight? Athletico announces sold out tickets against Flamengo for the Copa do Brasil | athletico-pr

There are no more tickets available for the match between Athletico and Flamengo , for the return match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The duel takes place on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, and can register the largest audience at the Arena da Baixada.

Hurricane announced that the offered load was exhausted in less than an hour. The number of tickets offered for sale was not disclosed.

Athletico has 40,000 members and, after a check-in period, which ended on Monday, the available seats were put up for sale by the club. The ticket load for Flamengo fans has also been sold out since last week.

The audience capacity at Arena da Baixada is 42,372 and there is the possibility of a double break: year and history. In the duel with Estudiantes, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, the stadium received a total of 34,173 people, with 32,778 paying.

The biggest audience at the Arena da Baixada was recorded in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, in 2018, when Athletico was crowned champion against Junior Barranquilla. At the time, the total audience was 40,263, with 39,618 paying.

