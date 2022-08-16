Review | Tales of the Walking Dead – 1X01 and 02: Evie/Joe and Blair/Gina

There is spoilers . Read reviews of all our material in the universe here The Walking Dead.

Even without anyone asking, the universe of The Walking Dead continues to branch out, now with the new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. Conceived by Scott M. Gimple (a mediocre producer who, for some reason, continues to run this franchise), and also by writer Channing Powell, who serves as showrunner, we have a series that will tell independent and standalone stories each episode, taking us to meet various figures who are facing Robert Kirkman’s zombie apocalypse. Season 1 begins the tales with two episodes focusing on very different character pairs. Come on?

Evie/Joe

1X01

In the opening episode, we meet Joe (Terry Crews), one of those people who prepare for apocalypses by stocking up on food, various supplies and tools inside those bunkers. These people are commonly known as paranoids, but here Joe was correct, and now he spends his days secluded from the zombies, watching football games and exercising. The character leaves only for his dog to pee, but one fateful night, the animal is attacked by zombies. From that moment on, Joe becomes more and more depressed, until he gets to the point of leaving the bunker to go after a woman he knew on the internet. On the way, the traveler ends up bumping into Evie (Olivia Munn), another person in search of her lover.

First, I can’t help but mention the irony that Julius spent his life stocking up on food, preparing for the end of the world! It’s practically metalanguage hahahaha. That aside, we have a typical story of road trip, with two slightly different characters meeting and going on a journey together, where they will learn good and sad things about each other until they become great friends. There is even a light and sometimes comical tone to the episode, drinking even more of the dynamics of works of this type.

Therefore, we have a script full of clichés, with moments of mistrust and trust here and there, other situations in which the characters surprise each other (usually with a traumatic past and / or full of regrets), friction during the journey, reconciliation and, of course, learning. It’s all well beaten and ordinary, with a text full of running dialogues and expository conversations by the campfire, as there is just under an hour to develop the characters and their relationship, but even the actors have chemistry and charisma.

It also ends up being a typical story of TWD from another angle: extremely mundane and human dramas in an apocalyptic context. As many of you know, this universe has always been about characters before anything else, yet the first few seasons of the original series mix it up with great world building, horror exercise and an epic tone. Here, the approach is more personal, bringing a dramaturgy focused on loneliness and friendship, albeit with many emotional limitations and lack of depth.

The Joe and Evie dynamic still has its charm, though. Had it been something even more comedic and more creative along the way (we have bland sequences in forests and abandoned houses; motorcycles being predictably stolen; and convenient encounters), we could have had a generic experience of zombieland. I also don’t like Ron Underwood’s direction, failing to bring any tension or humor to the episode (the doggo’s death scene is ridiculously misdirected, for example), although the ending with drugged cakes and a caricatured psychopath is even funny. Evie / Joe it’s a generic start and nothing special, but it’s not necessarily bad.

Blair/Gina

1X02

Despite the note, I will make a strange statement: I like the approach of Blair/Gina than the first episode. Conceptually, if the road trip play it safe, the second tale of the anthology goes to the other extreme, bringing elements of loop temporal à la time spell, with the narrative of a boring boss (Parker Posey) and her receptionist (Jillian Bell) reliving a day at the beginning of the apocalypse. Who would have imagined this being told in The Walking Deadhuh?

Of everything I imagined from this series, that It didn’t even come close to my ideas. It’s so weird, surprising and somehow brave that it even gets points with me, but it’s still hard to swallow this kind of concept sci-fi/fantasy in the universe of TWD. It doesn’t make sense within the principles of this reality, and ends up being a little disrespectful to the interesting mythology that Kirkman created in the comics and that was well adapted in the beginning of the original series.

But worst of all: it is not a fairy tale. TWD. It’s an escape from the theme, an error of approach, a deviation from the essence of the work, or whatever you want to characterize it, but, in short, it shouldn’t be here. This could be a lot less TWD, which, for me, makes the episode automatically bad. It just doesn’t make sense considering what’s already been established, and no matter what your opinion of experience is, it’s impossible to call something out of place a good subterfuge.

That aside, though, it’s still possible to have fun with the episode. I got to know the work of actress Posey in her collaborations with Christopher Guest, and here she brings the same comic character that made me adore her: an unbearable and funny character for that, with a little arrogance mixed with strange body language and many faces and mouths. Jillian Bell also rides the wave as an aggressive and somewhat cynical passive receptionist. The two aren’t spectacular, but like Crews and Munn, they have good chemistry and charm to keep everything watchable.

I can no longer praise the execution of the relived day too much, as it is a script and direction that also play it safe. See, I’m not contradicting myself, as the concept is brave within this universe, but the unfolding of the story is as generic as can be in stories of this caliber. It is very difficult to find the balance between comedy, drama and a repetition that is not bland, as happens in time spell, palm springs and even Russian doll. Even because this type of narrative is better with truly interesting characters, and not just two fun actresses. And, well, belonging to a universe where that makes sense doesn’t hurt either.

Ps: I know many of you were expecting criticism from our columnist Iann Jeliel, who has been covering the universe of TWD on the Critical Plane, but he disconnected from the site. As Ritter suffers enough with Fear the Walking Deadyou will have to put up with the criticism of this universe from now on hehehe.

Tales of the Walking Dead – 1X01 & 02: Evie/Joe and Blair/Gina – USA, August 14, 2022

Created by: Scott M. Gimple, Channing Powell (based on work by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard)

Direction: Ron Underwood (1X01); Michael E. Satrazemis (1X02)

Road map: Maya Goldsmith, Ben Sokolowski (1X01); Kari Drake (1X02)

Cast: Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Kersti Bryan (1X01); Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Matt Medrano, Ameer Baraka, VK, Kevin L. Johnson, Patrick Donohue (1X02)

Duration: approx. 44 min. (each)