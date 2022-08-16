Russia presents robot dog capable of launching rockets with precision; Look

A robot dog capable of carrying and launching rockets with precision was presented yesterday by Russian engineers at a military fair in the country. The unusual “pet”, which gained the name of M-81, was developed by the company Intellect Machine. And, despite its destructive potential, it can also be used in relief missions, according to information from the state agency RIA Novosti.

A spokesperson for the robot’s developer group said it could travel through areas destroyed in conflict to deliver medicine and track the situation in its surroundings, helping victims under rubble, for example.

In addition, the robot dog can also disarm ammunition if it finds it. Even though one of its most famous functions is also to fire weapons with great precision, the equipment is defined as an artifact for “patrolling, targeting and security”.

It was presented to the public during the 2022 edition of the International Military-Technical Forum of the Russian Army, which runs until Friday. The conference is held in the midst of the Ukraine War, which has lasted almost six months, with a record of 4,700 confirmed deaths until the last survey released by the UN, in early July.

A video shared by RIA Novosti shows a demonstration of the robot dog’s movements in one of the conference halls. With an artifact imitating a missile installed on its back, exhibitors highlighted the versatility of the robot’s movements, which can crawl across the floor, trot, walk in reverse and move quickly from side to side.

The M-81 presented in Moscow is not the first robot dog developed for military functions. The Portland Air National Guard in the United States also has similar equipment in its arsenal, used since the beginning of the year for “monitoring and security”, according to the website Military.com.

In addition, Florida Police also received a robot dog, renamed SPOT, in 2022. It is used “in extraordinary situations that involve risk to the lives of civilians or first responders,” said a statement issued by local authorities at the time. of the acquisition.

Contacted by the US magazine Newsweek to comment on the similarities between the robots used in the United States and its Russian version, the country’s Department of Defense has not publicly commented on the matter so far.