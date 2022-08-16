Salvador, Goiânia and Curitiba will be covered with the 5G signal today

the arrival of 5G in Brazil is causing an uproar among business people and citizens. After all, it comes with the promise of a Internet faster to carry out complex processes. For now, five capitals already have the signal installed and now three more will receive the technology this Tuesday, 16.

Tests have already started in new capitals

The next cities to receive 5G technology will be Salvador (BA), Goiânia (GO) and Curitiba (PR), which will already have 5G enabled this Tuesday (16). This information was confirmed by the Counselor of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), Moisés Queiroz Moreira.

According to the Counselor, tests to detect possible interference with the 5G signal in these capitals have also begun. In this case, they started on August 9 and should continue until the day of the final installation.

With 5G, the most benefited will certainly be entrepreneurs and their businesses, as the emphasis of this technology is on corporate use. In this way, it is possible to have everyday processes of large companies being optimized.

However, the promise is that more and more people will be able to receive 5G technology. However, Brazil is still a country with few devices that work at this speed, especially when it comes to cell phones.

All capitals should receive 5G in August

According to Anatel, the expectation is that all capitals are able to receive 5G technology by the end of this month. However, until then, only five capitals already have the technology, namely:

Brasilia DF);

Belo Horizonte (MG);

Porto Alegre (RS);

João Pessoa (PB);

Sao Paulo-SP).

Despite the interest in streamlining the process to have 5G in all capitals as soon as possible, Anatel does not ignore that it will have challenges and that it may delay the deadline. Among these challenges, we can mention the distance from some capitals, especially those in the North region, such as Belém (PA) and Manaus (AM), which will require more attention to the facilities.