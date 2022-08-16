Samsung launches new Galaxy Buddy 2 mid-ranger with 5G support, big battery and more

Samsung launched in South Korea this Tuesday (16), the Galaxy Buddy 2 as a new intermediate smartphone of the South Korean brand, arriving as a renamed version of the Galaxy M23 and F23, presented by the company in other regions with similar specifications and construction. to the newly announced model in your home country. As its name reinforces, this phone is the second of the Buddy generation, coming with important improvements over its predecessor, including a Qualcomm chipset compatible with 5G technology and a balanced datasheet capable of providing satisfactory performance for entertainment consumption or multiple applications. running.

Boasting a standard design for devices in this category, the Buddy 2 comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate, as well as a drop-shaped notch responsible for house the 8 megapixel selfie camera. At the rear, the device features a triple set of sensors, the primary being 50 MP with f/1.8 aperture followed by an 8 MP ultrawide lens and 2 MP macro. This setting doesn’t have any big highlights and should be enough to capture balanced images in environments with good light.

Ahead, Samsung chose to use in this smartphone the Snapdragon 750G chipset — up to 2.2 GHz octa-core with 8 nanometer lithography — along with Adreno 619 graphics and only 4 GB of RAMwhich may be insufficient to meet the demand of many applications running in the background. This processor has compatibility with the 5G network and also powers other devices of the brand, such as the Galaxy A52 5G, for example. In addition to this connectivity, the Galaxy Buddy 2 features Bluetooth 5.1, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz), charging port in USB-C format and 3.5 mm P2 headphone jack. The energy demand of all these components is met by a 5,000 mAh battery with a charging power of 25W and without the possibility of induction charging. price and availability This smartphone was launched in South Korea costing 399,999 kwr, around R$1,550 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes. The version in question must be restricted to Asia.

Is Samsung’s new release interesting? Tell us, comment! *Cover image: Galaxy M23.

