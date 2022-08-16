São Paulo signs Ferroviária side for the under-20 team | Sao Paulo

Not only the São Paulo professional moved in this final stretch of the transfer window. The under-20 team, commanded by ex-midfielder Alex, agreed to hire right-back Rafael Luiz, from Ferroviária, on loan, who has a contract until the end of the 2023 Copinha, with an option to buy.
Rafael will supply a need for the tricolor cast. The under-20 starting position has been vacant since the serious injury of Pagé, who fractured his fibula in last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Athletico, in the quarterfinals of the Brasileirão in the category.
Revealed by Sport, the new reinforcement of Alex’s team has the experience of working as a professional at Cruzeiro (2020), Red Bull Bragantino (2021) and Ferroviária (2022).
Rafael Luiz, new side of São Paulo under-20, in action for Ferroviária – Photo: Disclosure
Rafael Luiz will initially occupy the vacancy left by Pagé, who will hardly play again this year and is a doubt for Copinha.
In addition to him, Alex’s other option for full-back is Maik, still a sub-17 player. The other alternative for the position is Moreira, already duly integrated into the professional team commanded by Rogério Ceni.
At 20 years old, Rafael Luiz has the final stretch of the season, with the Brasileirão and Paulistão under-20 dispute, to show service to Alex and to the club itself.
If approved, the tricolor club can exercise the purchase option signed in the contract. The athlete’s economic rights belong to Ferroviária.
Rafael Luiz, new side of São Paulo’s under-20, defended the Cruzeiro professional — Photo: Pedro Vale
