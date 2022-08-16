Scarpa tells how skateboarding helped him evolve at Palmeiras and wants to see Pedro, from Fla, at the World Cup | well friends!

This Monday’s “Bem, Amigos” received Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras. In the interview, he talked about the support for Pedro, a former teammate from Fluminense and now at Flamengo, in the call-up of the Brazilian team for the World Cup.

– I really hope he goes, because besides being talented, he’s a good guy, so I hope he makes this dream come true – he said.

Scarpa also dreams of a place in the next cycle of the Selection. With a pre-contract signed with Nottingham Forest to move next year, he believes being in the Premier League could ease his way.

–The same way I dreamed of the Premier League, I keep dreaming (of the national team). There’s still broth. We know that the market there opens more doors for the Selection, you being playing in the best league in the world opens doors for the Selection, for other clubs… I think it’s worth dreaming until the end – he commented.

And to reach that goal, Scarpa has two allies: skateboarding and wakeboarding. He said both sports helped him improve on and off the field.

– For me the beginning of skateboarding and wakeboarding was very important. I was stuck in the football bubble and needed to do something to unwind. Today they are very much part of my life and routine and I took it to myself that I couldn’t have that only in bad times. I’m winning, I’m losing too. I ended up having more control of my life, I started to give less importance – said the player.

Scarpa confessed during the program that he doesn’t follow football much on television and even doesn’t really care about following the World Cup at the end of the year. Even the classic between Corinthians x Palmeiras, last Saturday, when he was spared, he didn’t watch.

– I confess I didn’t watch it. I went to church and then saw the best moments,” she said.

Despite this, Gustavo Scarpa became one of the main players of Palmeiras this season, assuming the condition of protagonist. According to him, several factors counted in favor for him to have this growth.

– Natural maturation, for years of career, very good physical conditioning. I improved the tactical part with Abel, I had more defensive roles and that made my football grow. I increased my defensive level which increased the technical.

Departure to England at the end of the year:

