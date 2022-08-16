Scholz defends EU visas for Russian citizens – DW – 08/15/2022

As the European Union (EU) discusses the EU visa ban for Russian citizens, German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that it is important to “remember the many refugees who fled Russia”. in the midst of Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Speaking at the summit of Nordic heads of state in Oslo, Norway, Scholz said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “Putin’s war” and “not the Russian people’s.”

“It is important for us to understand that many people are fleeing Russia because they are at odds with the Russian regime,” Scholz told a news conference.

The German Federal Chancellor added that the EU’s decisions should not “make things more complicated” for these people to leave Russia and “seek freedom”.

Lithuania and Estonia, EU member states that border Russia, have already suspended tourist visas for Russians. Finland expressed support for the ban.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told the summit that she didn’t think it was right for Russian citizens to be allowed to go on “sightseeing tours” in the EU while Russian soldiers “kill people in Ukraine”.

Marin added that the matter needs to be discussed further by EU member states. “It’s not a matter of black or white, there are shades of gray,” she said.

The issue is due to be discussed at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers scheduled for 31 August.

energy independence

Scholz’s participation in the Nordic summit comes as the leaders of Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland seek to strengthen defense and security ties.

For months, the German government has been working on closer ties with the Nordic countries in the energy sector, as Berlin considers that Russia is using the supply of gas and oil as a “weapon”.

Norway has been Germany’s most important gas supplier since Russia sharply cut exports in June.

On Monday, the summit’s host, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, said that Norway was delivering the “maximum” possible amount of gas to Germany.

Scholz, for his part, expressed “gratitude” that the country was “stretching its gas supplies to the limit”.

The chancellor said that Germany and the Nordic countries are “facing the same challenges” and therefore must work to pool energy resources.

“We are working towards becoming independent from Russia’s fossil fuels,” Scholz said, adding that for this, Germany and the Nordic states need to “combine forces” to develop renewable energy resources is essential.

Store also said phasing out fossil fuels will be “difficult and turbulent”.

(AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)