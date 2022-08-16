Security camera catches suspect hitting ex-girlfriend with nine stab wounds in BH | Minas Gerais

A 29-year-old man was arrested, suspected of trying to kill his 50-year-old ex-girlfriend, in the Milionários neighborhood, in the Barreiro Region, in Belo Horizonte. The crime happened on the night of this Monday (15). The woman is not at risk of dying.

CCTV footage captures the moment of the attack. The couple appears arguing on a corner of Rua Amilcar Cabral. At a given moment, Elaine Pinheiro dos Santos runs to the other side of the road and is chased by her ex, Breno dos Santos Silva. It is in this sequence that, according to police, the suspect hits the woman with nine stab wounds.

Witnesses called the PM. After searching the area, the suspect was found inside an abandoned house. To the military, he told different versions to justify his stay in the place.. Because of the contradictions, Breno ended up confessing to the crime.

According to the police report, the man said he was threatened by Elaine. According to the suspect, the woman would have said that he would be run over by her son. When he supposedly turned his back on the victim, she would have thrown a stone at him.

Breno also stated that Elaine went back to her apartment and looked for a knife. She would have returned to the scene of the argument to hit him. In the version he tells, it was possible to dominate the woman and act in self-defensehitting it several times.

The suspect told the PM that he discarded the knife in a place with rubble. The weapon used in the crime was recovered by the military, still covered in blood.

As soon as the vehicles arrived at the crime scene, they took the victim to the Júlia Kubitscheck Hospital, in the same neighborhood. According to doctors, Elaine suffered nine perforations knife. None of them hit vital organs, according to the PM, and her health was stable.

Even sedated, Elaine told the military that the attack was motivated by an argument. She also said that she and Breno had a relationship that started earlier this year, but they were no longer together. The victim also stated that she had a protective measure against Breno, but the information was not confirmed by the military.

Breno was taken to the police station on duty, where he testified.