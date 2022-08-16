Self-driving BMW goes off road, hits cars, kills one, injures 9

A partially automated test BMW iX ran off a road last Monday in Reutlingen, Germany, and crashed into a Citroën before hitting the Mercedes-Benz of a 33-year-old woman, who died in the accident. The owner of the French brand vehicle still lost control of his car and hit another vehicle that had two people on board.

In all, in addition to the death, nine people were injured due to the fact that the BMW had five occupants – including a one-and-a-half-year-old child. Four rescue helicopters were used in the rescue, according to police.

BMW’s electric model had a level 2 autonomous driving system, which can take over driving on roads.

According to the police, who are investigating the accident, it is not yet officially known whether at the time of the collision the 43-year-old driver was driving the test car or whether the vehicle had the autonomous system in charge.

BMW confirmed that the model was equipped with an autonomous system, however it said that “the driver always remains responsible” due to the fact that the vehicle is not 100% autonomous. The brand also said it is in close contact with authorities to understand the circumstances of the accident, with little information so far.

