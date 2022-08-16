Series trailer shows doctor who killed in surgery







Photo: Publicity / Modern Popcorn

The American streaming platform Peacock released six photos and the first trailer for “Dr. Death”, a miniseries based on true crimes.

The preview dramatizes the story of Christopher Duntsch, described as the “most incompetent surgeon…or a sociopath”, who earned the nickname Dr. Death by the amount of patients he killed during surgeries.

His murderous routine was only interrupted after two fellow surgeons and a young public prosecutor banded together to denounce him, baffled by the death toll and maimed in their routine operations.

The series brings Joshua Jackson (“The Affair”) in the title role and also highlights in its cast Alec Baldwin (“30 Rock”) and Christian Slater (“Mr. Robot”), in the roles of the doctors who denounced him, and AnnaSophia Robb (“The Carrie Diaries”) as the prosecutor in the case.

The plot, in turn, is based on a podcast by the website/producer Wondery, which has already inspired two other successful series: “Homecoming” on the Amazon streaming platform and “Dirty John” on the USA Network pay channel and Netflix.

The premiere is scheduled for the North American summer (our winter).





