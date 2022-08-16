“She-Hulk” and “A Casa do Dragão” mark premieres of the week

While “She-Hulk” had low public acceptance for the trailer’s poor graphics, “House of the Dragon” is generating high expectations for the public. (Photos: reproduction)

Disney+ and HBO Max streams bring two long-awaited series premieres this week. The first, scheduled for release this Wednesday (17), She-Hulk, from Marvel, had little acceptance from netizens with the release of the trailer that showed a low production with bad special effects. The second, which opens on Sunday (21), is “House of the Dragon”, a spin-off of the “Game of Thrones” series that has generated anxieties for fans of the saga.

Regarding the “She-Hulk” series, in the new Marvel production, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), is cousin to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), the Hulk, and ends up inheriting her relative’s special abilities, in addition to her green color. characteristic, obviously, when receiving donated blood from the cousin. In addition, the protagonist needs to work as a lawyer in legal cases involving superheroes. But with all-new powers, She-Hulk will also take the villains into her own hands. See the trailer:

Despite little initial acceptance, the first reactions from critics to the series came out and the majority were positive. In the reviews, Tatiana Maslany is praised, in addition to the chemistry of the cast and the humor of the production that were the biggest highlights.

The series “House of the Dragon” is set two centuries before the events of “Game of Thrones”. The production features ten episodes and will show the rise and fall of House Targaryen (which includes Daenerys, a character played by Emilia Clarke in the original series), due to a bitter and brutal civil war known in the books as the Dance of Dragons. . Check out the trailer: