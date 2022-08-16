SIC at historic lows on the holiday. ‘Honeymoon’ loses viewers again

the telenovela Honeymoon continues to lose viewers and found this Monday (15) a new negative record, with the lowest audience since its debut. The telenovela’s poor performance was the most visible point on a day when the bet on cinema during the afternoon proved to be a failure.

The telenovela of the telenovelas had an average audience of 6.1%, with less than 600 thousand spectators, and a share of 13.5%, the second worst since its premiere, only surpassed by the 13.3% of the episode broadcast on 21st of July. The two TVI telenovelas – party is party (8% / 17.4%) and I want to live (6.3% / 16.4%) surpassed SIC’s bet, which also saw the contest piggy bank (5.5% / 11.9%) to surpass it.

After Honeymoon, for you (5.8% / 16.1%) rose to the lead and managed to win the last half hour of I want to live. Forever (4.6% / 14.8%) won A Place in the Sun (4.2% / 14.2%) by decimals. In the period in which they were in direct confrontation, the Portuguese soap opera had 10 thousand more spectators than the Brazilian one.

wetland (2.8% / 13.4%), at the end of the night, won the repeat of on the tightrope (1.6% / 7.8%).

In the daily totals, the TVI was the leader with 13% of share, against 12.4% of the RTP1 and 11.8% of SIC, which thus achieved its worst result of the year. Public channels were the only open channels to be above the annual average, with the RTP2 (1.2%), the RTP3 (1.6%) and the RTP Memory (0.9%) to rise values ​​on the holiday, according to data from GfK/CAEM.

Other highlights

At RTP1the day was of good results: There’s Back (4.4% / 13.9%), back to Portugal (5.9% / 18.5%), Volta a Portugal – Heroes of the Day (4.8% / 14.6%) and piggy bank hit their average audience highs for this year.

(4.4% / 13.9%), (5.9% / 18.5%), (4.8% / 14.6%) and piggy bank hit their average audience highs for this year. The transmission of European Championships yielded good results to RTP2with the morning broadcast reaching 0.4% of audience and 1.7% of share, and the one in the afternoon reaching 0.6% of audience and 1.5% of share.

yielded good results to RTP2with the morning broadcast reaching 0.4% of audience and 1.7% of share, and the one in the afternoon reaching 0.6% of audience and 1.5% of share. the afternoon of SIC got bad results. Hotel Transylvania 3 (2.9% / 9.1%) quickly lost viewers of the First Newspaper (5.9% / 17.9%) and came to be behind the CMTV, The Zoo Keeper (2.5% / 7.7%) also did not go beyond third place and, at the end of the afternoon, bosses out (3.6% / 9.8%) recorded minimums.

(2.9% / 9.1%) quickly lost viewers of the (5.9% / 17.9%) and came to be behind the CMTV, (2.5% / 7.7%) also did not go beyond third place and, at the end of the afternoon, (3.6% / 9.8%) recorded minimums. TV news (7.1% / 16.3%) rose to second place against Night news (8.6% / 19%) and 8 o’clock newspaper (6.8% / 15%), leading in the first and last minutes of the broadcast. In direct confrontation, the TV news marked 16.3% of share against 17% of SIC and 13.7% of TVI.

