Singles Day: 8 apps to enjoy being single

Singles Day, celebrated on August 15th in Brazil, may seem a little melancholy to some people, but of course it doesn’t have to be that way. Not being in a relationship, let’s say, doesn’t even mean loneliness and sadness, so check out eight app tips to enjoy this moment even more

8. AllYummy

TudoGostoso will help you prepare good dishes (for yourself, even) (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

One of the main recipe sites in the country, TudoGostoso is always a good companion to have on hand. Preparing your own food is also self-care, so find an appetizing recipe and enjoy the moment.

7. Wunderbar Cocktails

You deserve good drinks (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

A good dinner can be accompanied by good drinks, right? Absolutely right. In this context, one of the best options available today is Wunderbar Cocktails, which lets you find recipes for preparing drinks and everything else.

And here are two extra tips in the field of drinks: Untappd (beer social network) and Vivino (wine social network). Both are also very suitable spaces to discover new drinks and exchange experiences with other lovers of these elixirs of happiness.

6. Food to Save

Save and help local businesses? Pasta! (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

A very cool initiative, Food to Save allows bakeries, vegetables and restaurants near you to sell the daily surplus of production for a cheaper price. The idea is to avoid wasting food and, of course, guarantee good prices to consumers.

5. Ticket.com

Going to the movies is also a program to do alone (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Enjoying a movie in your own company is a great request, too. With that in mind, the best option today is Ingresso.com, an app where you can check session times, trailers, what’s coming up and, of course, buy tickets to basically any movie theater in the country.

4. Voop

A great tip to plan your trip (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

If you are going to plan a trip (single or not), the tip of the time is Voopter. Undoubtedly one of the best apps of its kind today for a very simple reason: in it, you can select up to four dates and round-trip to find the best price for the period you are thinking of traveling (all this by doing a single search) .

3. AirBnb

The other part of the trip includes accommodation, so… (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Those who travel (usually) want to sleep in a safe and comfortable place, so the most basic option in this sense is AirBnb. Here you can find rooms or entire properties for rent, see images and information about these places and also check the evaluation of those who have been there.

If you are looking for alternatives to AirBnb, you have at least two good names at your disposal: Vrbo (second largest platform of its kind on the planet, behind AirBnb) and Booking.com (which brings together conventional hotels, hostels and private properties).

2. JustWatch

No more banging your head to find out where the movie you want to see is (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

It’s time to watch a movie or series at home and you don’t know where to find it that one specific title? Take this killer tip: JustWatch is the most suitable platform today to find out which streaming service the movie or series you want is on.

1. Happy

That bus crush can come true (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

After taking a few strolls, you might want to reconnect with that crush candidate who crossed your path, that crush on the bus that left without saying goodbye. So, our tip is Happn, which, unlike Tinder, Bumble and Inner Circle, shows not only close people, but also those who passed by you throughout the day.