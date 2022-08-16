Sixteen Xbox Game Pass games support xCloud Touch Controller

More controller games touch on xCloud!

Announcing August’s new games for the Xbox Game PassMicrosoft also revealed that sixteen games received support for the control touch from Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The support touch removes the need for you to use a controller in Xbox Cloud Gaming. Check out:

Chorus Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls Coffee Talk Skateboard Dragon Age 2 Star Wars: Squadrons Dragon Age Origins Super Mega Baseball 3 Floppy Knights TMNT Shredder’s Revenge matchpoint Turbo Golf Racing MLB The Show 22 Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion My Friend Peppa Pig Two Point Campus

