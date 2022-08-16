Smishing is the new virtual SMS scam to steal personal data; know more

The series “Always alert” from Serasa, which guides consumers on how to identify and protect yourself from fraud with the use of personal datareveals in this week’s chapter what the new coup looks like smishing, that aims to steal personal data through SMS messages.



The word smishing is the union of terms SMS and phishingas the cyber attack applied by criminals to steal personal data through email and other virtual channels is known.

The series with protection tips against various types of scams is available for free on the Serasa blog.

differences between smishing and phishing

Among the information most targeted by the two scams are the data of the CPF, RG and credit cardsin addition to the passwords and login of email.

At the phishingcriminals install malicious software (malware) on victims’ devices to obtain the data.

already in smishing, the scam is applied through text messages sent to the victim’s cell phone via SMS or chat applications. It only takes one click for the attack to be successful.

In both types of scams, victims’ sensitive data, such as information from banking applications, can be stolen from phones, tablets and computers.

Find out how themising

Fraudsters send messages via SMS or apps conversation, offering financial services such as debt settlement, bonuses in digital wallets or payment request. The messages show links or redirect the victim to a chat. By clicking on link or participate in conversationthe victim has personal data stolen. To appear trustworthy and get payments or transfersthe criminal has some victim’s confidential datasuch as the value of a debt or the number of a document. Generally, scammers impersonate employees of large companies, including Serasa, and use persuasion techniques to extract personal data.

Recognize messages from smising