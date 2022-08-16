Steam change makes it easier to add free games to your collection

A new button should eliminate many of the inconveniences that still existed in the store

A small change made to Steam promises to bring great life improvements for those who want to get items distributed for free on the platform. Without any warning, Valve added a new “Add to Library” button (add to library) in the desktop version of the store, which should prove to be quite useful for anyone looking to take advantage of limited-time offers.

Before the addition of the new button, adding free content to the platform’s library was still a simple process, but one that accompanied a small inconvenience. Every time a free item was redeemed, it resulted in the start of installation of the related game or in its executionif it was already present on the machine.

As a result, games in which there are dozens of free DLCs ended up resulting in a quite laborious and inconvenient rescue process for interested players. While there is still no way to redeem multiple free content at once, the change made by Valve should make the process simpler and faster.

Steam change is coming slowly

The change made by Valve still seems to be being implemented by the company, which has not yet translated the new button into languages ​​other than English. despite already being available in both desktop and web versions of Steamthe new feature still does not appear for those who access the platform through its version for mobile devices.

The new feature has been celebrated on Twitter by players who claim that it took too long for the platform to win something so simple. Rivals like the Epic Games Store have long allowed free games to be redeemed without necessarily starting the installation process.

Considered the dominant platform in the PC market, the Steam continues to bet on tweaks and interface changes to keep your audience engaged. In late July, Valve revealed that it will ban scores and awards on featured images used to promote games, a rule that will apply to all developers from the September 1st.

