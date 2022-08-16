Steve Carell celebrates 60 years. Recalls five emblematic roles of the actor

Steve Carell celebrate 60 years this tuesday, August 16th. With a wide range of works, the actor is especially known for having dressed up as the charismatic, irreverent and iconic Michael Scottin the myth sitcom gives NBC, The Office. Based on the popular British series of the same name, this North American version of Greg Daniels spanned nine seasons, between 2005 and 2013. All of them are available in the Portuguese catalog of Netflix.

The Office monitors the daily lives of the employees of the Dunder Mifflin, a paper distribution company, through the cameras of a documentary team. THE sitcom is highlighted essentially by the unique style, as well as the uniqueness of the writing and the performances, reasons that keep it, even today, very much alive. In fact, many scenes continue to be regularly referenced online, remaining popular with young audiences, who have discovered it 17 years after its debut. However, in honor of Steve Carell’s birthday, the Fact-spreaders selected five emblematic roles of the actor, who were not overshadowed by the joviality of Michael Scott.

Andy Stitzerin Virgo at 40 years old (2005)

Although it was not his debut in the world of cinema, it was in Virgo at 40 years old which Carell has proven to be one of the best laugh-inducing devices. by the director’s hands Judd Apatowthe actor got his first lead role on the big screen, which eventually took him to the level of a comedy star.

Andy Stitzer seems to have everything: a good job, a good apartment, good friends and above all a good (and enviable) attitude towards life. However, in the midst of it all, there is one thing he doesn’t have or, in this case, hasn’t lost. Andy Stitzer is a virgin at 40, and this is the premise that sets the tone for this iconic comedy – even today. Who remembers the famous scene of Carell being shaved? For the record, it actually happened. The fact that many scenes are totally improvised makes this feature film even more appealing.

Frank Ginsburgin A Family on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (2006)

A Family on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is a dramedy about a dysfunctional family that embarks on a road tripin a mythical van yellow, to (try to) fulfill the dream of the youngest daughter, olive (Abigail Breslin), to participate in a children’s beauty contest. There are several incidents that arise along the trip, which make us both laugh and cry. Steve Carell plays a suicidal homosexual uncle, who easily wins our hearts from the first scene he appears.

The film, directed by the duo Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, became a box office hit and a critical success. conquered two Oscars: Best Supporting Actor (Alan Arkin) and Best Original Screenplay (Michael Arndt).

John du Pontin foxcatcher (2014)

under the gaze of Bennet Millerwe know the true and tragic story of an (im)probable relationship between an eccentric multimillionaire, John du Pontand two wrestling champions, Mark Schultz and Dave Schultzin a film that reached Oscarswith Carell, Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo in the main roles. Without a doubt, one of Carell’s most impressive and intriguing roles on the big screen. In foxcatcherthe actor embodies a performance chilling, capable of totally changing our perception of his abilities as an actor – in the best sense, of course.

Mark Baumin The Fall of Wall Street (2015)

in the production of Adam McKaySteve Carell steps into the shoes of Mark Bauma character based on the American businessman Steve Eismanserving as a guideline to tell the true story that led to the 2008 financial crisis. This was one of the actor’s most famous roles to date, where the artist rose in a cast that includes heavyweights such as Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt and Christian Bale.

Described by in an episode of podcast video club of Fact-spreaders like a movie “simultaneously chaotic and educational”, The Fall of Wall Street mirrors the North American financial system, while accompanying a group of investors who bet against the mortgage market in the United States. It is, nothing more, nothing less than an ironic portrait of the world of Wall Street on the edge of the precipice, with some interesting touches of documentary in the mix. The feature film arrived with (almost) unanimous acclaim from the American critics, eventually winning a Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay (Charles Randolph and McKay).

Bobby Riggsin The War of the Sexes (2017)

Carell plays wonderfully Bobby Riggsbeside Emma Stone (Billie Jean King), in a film that portrays the dispute between two tennis champions and that brings up a discussion about gender equality, so urgent and necessary. Nest’the war of sexescreated by the duo Jonathan Dayton and Valerie FarisWhile Riggs tries to revive the glories of the past, king questions her own sexuality and fights for women’s rights. an authentic must-watch.

For those interested in knowing other facets of Steve Carell, in addition to Michael Scott, these are five perfect choices to devour in your spare time. However, it is worth noting that the actor’s repertoire does not stop here and that there is much more to explore.

In addition, Carell will soon be seen in The Patientthe new miniseries from huluis at asteroid cityone of the next creations of Wes Anderson. In 2024, we are expected to see the actor in action again in Imaginary Friendsthe new movie from the companion of The Office, John Krasinskias well as giving voice to Gru for the fourth time in the new sequel to Gru – The Cursed.