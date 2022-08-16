Suárez faces modest locker room in game for Uruguayan; Look

Striker Luis Suárez had a rather curious experience yesterday, in Nacional’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Uruguayan Championship. Used to large arenas and comfortable changing rooms, the Uruguayan came across the modest facilities of the Belvedere stadium in Montevideo.

Unlike the luxurious facilities of European football – which he attended until the middle of this year – Suárez found himself in a changing room composed of a wooden bench and faded walls.

The shock drew attention on social media, and videos of shirt 9 at the venue of the match valid for the Uruguayan first division quickly went viral.

Suárez, however, was not bothered by the simple facilities and walked calmly to the locker room, greeting everyone he encountered. The striker even took a picture with a child supporter.

With an eye on the World Cup in Qatar, Luis Suárez signed a five-month contract with Nacional, the club for which he made his professional debut in 2005 at the age of 18. In addition to the Uruguayan, shirt 9 played two games for the Copa Sudamericana, but was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Atlético-GO.

See the arrival of Suarez: