Surveyed by Atltico, Paulinho talks about the future on social media

photo: Uwe Kraft/AFP Forward Paulinho, from Bayer Leverkusen, was on the radar of Atltico and other Brazilian clubs

Asked by Atlético in the last transfer window, striker Paulinho, 22, talked about his future on a social network. The Brazilian guarantees that he will fulfill his contract with Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, until July 2023.

This Tuesday (16/8), after the closing of the transfer window in Brazil, Paulinho, who was also speculated in other clubs, guaranteed continuity in Germany. He replied to a page of Bayer fans on the twitter.

“I remain! I will fulfill my contract. I remain firm and strong with Bayer Leverkusen and willing to help as I have always been since I arrived”, assured the striker.

Revealed by Vasco in 2017, Paulinho will start his fifth season for the German club. Since arriving, the youngster has played in 73 matches, contributing eight goals and four assists.

The attacker’s curriculum is full of achievements with the base teams. Paulinho lifted the cups of the South American Under-15 Championship (2015), the South American Under-17 Championship (2017), the Toulon Tournament (2019) and was part of the Brazilian group that won a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo ( 2020).