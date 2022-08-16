Tales of the Walking Dead almost had a musical episode

Producer and Writer of Tales of the Walking Dead, Channing Powell‎‎ confirmed that a musical episode almost happened.

‎Powell, who has written episodes of ‎‎The Walking Dead‎‎ and ‎‎Fear the Walking Dead‎‎, explained that a tight production schedule would have made it difficult to record songs and other elements (especially in the midst of the pandemic).

‎”We created a musical episode, which for production reasons would be a little difficult to film (in the first season). But, it’s written! We have a whole script for that.‎”

declared to Entertainment Weekly.

Although it didn’t happen at this point, it can still be explored in (possible) future seasons.

Episode 1 is written by Kari Drake executive story editor at SYFY’s Defiance who wrote episodes of The Enchanted Crystal: The Age of Resistance and Lost in Space ;

executive story editor at who wrote episodes of and ; Episode 2 is written by Ahmadu Garba whose credits include episodes of Happy! , The Sinne re The Girl from Plainville ;

whose credits include episodes of , re ; Episode 3 is written by Channing Powell who served as history editor for White Collar Crimes USA Network before scripting episodes of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead ;

who served as history editor for USA Network before scripting episodes of and ; Episode 4 is written by Lindsey Villarreal executive editor of the upcoming series resident Evil at Netflix, who wrote episodes of The Purge and George & Tammy from Paramount+;

executive editor of the upcoming series at Netflix, who wrote episodes of and from Paramount+; Episode 5 is written by Maya Goldsmith and Ben Sokolowski ; goldsmith was a longtime screenwriter of Pretty Little Liars and wrote several episodes of How to Get Away with Murder and The Walking Dead: World Beyond from AMC, while credits from Sokolowski include episodes of World Beyond and The Flash and arrow ;

and ; was a longtime screenwriter of and wrote several episodes of and from AMC, while credits from include episodes of and and ; Episode 6 is also written by Powell, who most recently scripted the episode “The Calm Before” from the 9th season of The Walking Dead and the episode mother from the 6th season of Fear The Walking Dead.

Tales of the Walking Dead is a new series derived from the franchise and will have an anthological format. That is, each 60-minute episode will tell an isolated story.

Haifaa al-Mansour (Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard) and Tara Nicole Weyr (Bosch) were chosen to direct one episode each, while Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead) will be responsible for three.

Channing Powell is the main producer, while Scott GimpleContent Director for The ‎‎Walking Dead‎‎ Universe at AMC Networksis executive producing.

In the cast, the highlight is Samantha Morton returning as Alpha.

Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), Danny Ramirez (Hawk and the Winter Soldier) Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop) are also in the cast.