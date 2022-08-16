The 5 Brazilian clubs that spent the most money on signings in the transfer window

Flamengo was the Brazilian football club that spent the most amount on signings for the rest of the season. With the closing of the window, the Rio de Janeiro club added an incredible R$ 87 million in expenses with the arrival of new players. Everton Cebolinha, ex-Benfica, was the biggest signing of the Rio de Janeiro club in the mid-year window of local football.

In addition to Cebolinha, Flamengo brought other names to compose the cast of Dorival Jr. Pulgar, ex-Fiorentina, also cost Flamengo a lot of money. However, the other signings, such as Vidal and Varela, signed at zero cost.

Current leader of the Brasileirão, the palm trees is the second club that spent the most on signings in the window. Verdão, despite the departures, had a large window and spent, in all, about R$ 84 million reais. Tabata, who came from Europe, was the highest-cost signing.

Interestingly, Palmeiras and Flamengo lead the Brazilian championship at the moment. Palmeiras is the leader, with a 9-point advantage over their rivals from Rio de Janeiro. In the next round, this advantage can increase or decrease to 6 points, as Palmeiras and Fla play in São Paulo.

The Brazilian clubs that spent the most on signings in the window