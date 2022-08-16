“The Boys” Fulfills Orgy Promise And Delivers Much More In Its Best Chapter







Photo: Publicity / Amazon Prime Video / Modern Popcorn

The episode “Herogasm”, of “The Boys”, arrived this Friday (24/6) on Amazon Prime Video rolling up everything. Adaptation of one of the most controversial editions of the comics on which the series is based, the chapter showed an orgy of superheroes and had its title translated in Brazil as “Supersuruba”.

Moving away from Garth Ennis’ original story, but keeping the perversion, the series presented “Herogasm” as a secret superhero tradition, who annually come together in an orgy where anything goes. In the spotlight, there was a lot of nudity, including frontal, and several options of penis, from a very long one to a console created with superpowers of ice, not forgetting the zoophilia of the Deep (Deep) and giant spurts of fluids.

But the supersuruba is short-lived and is not even the highlight of the episode, which many already consider the best of the series. After all, in the midst of the naked people, the long-awaited confrontation between the Homelander (Homelander) and Soldier Boy takes place, which shakes the confidence of the leader of the Seven.

By the way, what Seven? After the events of this week, the series’ “Justice League” has been boiled down to two remnants. And the ability of one of them is limited to the ability to talk and have sex with sea creatures.

Blood also flowed freely. There are some shocking deaths, some funny ones and even, apparently, an unexpected one.

And there’s the best episode finale of the entire series: a simple live, which reduces the screen size to the format of a cell phone, in which Starlight (Starlight) addresses his followers. By the way, which Starlight?

The series must have beaten its audience record, but after everything that happened and the final hook, those who saw it must be even more desperate to watch the next episode – July 1, on Amazon’s streaming platform. There will be many consequences.