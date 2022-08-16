‘The Hunger Games’: Fans Celebrate Viola Davis’ Casting in ‘Song of Birds and Serpents’

Fans of the acclaimed actress Viola Davis (‘The First Lady’, ‘How to Get Away with Murder’) were taken by surprise after the Oscar winner was cast in ‘The Hunger Games – The Song of the Birds and the Serpents’pre-sequence of ‘Hunger Games’.

The star will give life to the villain named Dr. Volumnia Gaul, commander of the 10th annual Hunger Games.

On social media, fans are celebrating the signing, while being curious to see her performance featured as the character.

Check out the reactions:

viola davis has been confirmed in the cast of the ballad of songbirds and snakes and we will have the best dr. gaul that could exist pic.twitter.com/kLrZKVtCWv — joh (@thngergames) August 15, 2022

“One Leap, One Leap” Viola Davis and Tom Blyth will star in The Hunger Games – The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes The movie is the Hunger Games Prequel, Viola will be Dra Gaul and Tom her pupil Coriolanus Snow, future president of Panem 🐍 12/16/2023 in Brazilian cinemas! pic.twitter.com/C6iloFiMfV — SAC Tributes The Hunger Games is back! (@SacTributos) August 15, 2022

Enjoy watching:

Viola davis was confirmed in The ballad of songbirds and snake, movie from the hunger games franchise! I love it, come 2023 #TheBalladOfSongbirdsAndSnakes pic.twitter.com/tXDHLpF590 — Bia (@BiaHutche1) August 15, 2022

jennifer lawrence and viola davis, the badass of the hunger games franchise pic.twitter.com/CBm6HUTXgK — joh (@thngergames) August 16, 2022

Viola Davis as the Villain in A Song of the Birds and the Serpents, the Hunger Games prequel, isn’t about winning or losing, but today we win pic.twitter.com/2XL3UDaCcC —Sil ☂४ (@bellarkehiddles) August 15, 2022

hunter schafer and viola davis, this is much more than enough for this hunger games prequel to already be the purest ACCLAMATION and be mandatory for all, this cast is delicious pic.twitter.com/DsL284lwsP — farofeiro geek (@geekfarofeiro) August 15, 2022

FUCK WE HAVE VIOLA DAVIS AND HUNTER SCHAFER THE HUNGER GAMES YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS pic.twitter.com/QogyRngsHK — doubt. (@cstchingfires) August 15, 2022

viola davis first actress to win an oscar for The Hunger Games pic.twitter.com/WRG9laKgRp — rodrigo santoro (@6rod66) August 15, 2022

there are days when it’s good to be a fan of the hunger games, like today after knowing that viola davis is going to be in the ballad of songbirds and snakes — joh (@thngergames) August 15, 2022

a movie that has hunter schafer and viola davis in the cast can’t be bad this hunger games prequel was born with fresh rotten certificate and oscar nominees I’ll be in theaters supporting my divas pic.twitter.com/bbAAfe7l2T — luc (@fentwd) August 16, 2022

The actress joins the previously announced Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner, Vaughan Reilly and Peter Dinklage.

Boehm will play Lamina, a tribute from District 7. Dillon will play Mizzen, a tribute from District 4, while Strates will play his mentor, Persephone Price. Kuse and Bruscheidt will be tributes Brandy and Tanner, respectively, from District 10. Abold will be Reaper, tribute from District 11. Shapiro and Reilly will be two Covey members, Billy Taupe and Maude Ivory, respectively. Somner will play Spruce from District 12.

Dinklage will play Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy and unintentional creator of the Hunger Games. When the games were officially announced, Highbottom served as the public face of the event, beginning a spiral that would last for years and that would culminate in his assassination by future president Coriolanus Snow.

The rest of the cast has Tom Blythwho will be the young Coriolanus Snow, and Rachel Zeglerwho will be Lucy Gray Baird.

Jerome Lance, Ashley Liao, Knox Gibson, Mackenzie Lansing, Aamer Husain, Jason Schwartzman, Max Raphael, Zoe Renee, Ayomide Adegun, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, Sofia Sanchez and Amelie Hoeferle complete the team.

Lance will play Marcus, a tribute from District 2; Liao will play Clemensia Dovecote, one of Snow’s closest friends and mentor to the District 11 tribute; Gibson will play Bobbin, a tribute from District 8; Lansing will play Coral, tribute from District 4; Husain will play Felix Ravinstill, mentor to the District 11 tribute; and, finally, Schwartzman will be Lucrécio “Lucky” Flickerman, presenter of the Hunger Games.

Remembering that the film will be distributed in Brazil by Paris Films and will be released on the day November 16, 2023.

Check out the first teaser:

in the plot, “Years before he became the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow sees a chance for a change of fortune when he is chosen to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute girl from impoverished District 12.”

The history of ‘The Song of Birds and Serpents‘ is based on the prelude book that Suzanne Collins and it will take place 64 years before the first films, telling the plot of the Dark Days, a period of 10 years after the war, before Panem reached its peak.

The film will be directed by Francis Lawrence, responsible for directing the last three chapters of ‘Hunger Games‘. The script is signed by Collins herself and by Michael Arndtwho worked in ‘On fire’.

Stay tuned for more information!

Don’t forget to watch: