The Hunger Games Prelude Highlights Young Snow in Image

Young Snow stands out in image from The Hunger Games prequel movie

Exciting fans of the classic franchise of Hunger Games with another totally unexpected surprise, this Tuesday (16th), the first image of The Song of Birds and Serpentsfeaturing young Snow and more.

publicity

The prequel to the action saga will be set some 64 years before the first original film starring Jennifer Lawrenceaccompanying Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), before becoming the powerful and ruthless president of Panem, while acting as a mentor to a District 12 tribute to the deadly program that bears the title franchise’s name.

publicity

Addressing the “dark days” that led to the creation of the Hunger Gamesthe first image of The Song of Birds and Serpents exclusively revealed by vanity fairprovokes a romance between its protagonist and the character of Rachel Zegler, Lucy Gray, Tribute from District 12.

See the official glimpse below, highlighting young Snow and Lucy:

publicity

Vanity Fair/The Song of Birds and Serpents/Reproduction

With his recordings already started, the prelude to Hunger Games will have direction of Lawrence Fracturesfrom a screenplay written by the Oscar winner, Michael Arndt. In addition to Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler, the cast will also feature big names such as Viola Davis, Hunter Schafer and Peter Dinklage.

Based on the work of Suzanne Collinsthe movie of The Song of Birds and Serpents continues with its premiere scheduled to hit theaters in November 17, 2023.

publicity

Advertising