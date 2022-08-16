The Hunger Games: See the first image of the protagonists of the prelude; Golden Globe winner stars in project – Film News

Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyte star in The Hunger Games prequel, which opens in theaters on November 16, 2023.

Have you ever stopped to think about how it all started in one of the most famous dystopias in books and movies? This Tuesday (16), Vanity Fair released the first official image of The Hunger Games: Song of the Birds and the Serpents, a prequel to the hit franchise The Hunger Games. The photo shows Rachel Zegler (Love, Sublime Love) and Tom Blyth as the characters Lucy Gray Baird and the young Coriolanus Snow in a romantic pose, something fans never imagined seeing from the future tyrant Snow who was played by Donald Sutherland in the original saga. .

“This is a love story. It’s a plot set in a different world from a different time. A very intimate love story,” said director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the last three Hunger Games films, starting with 2013’s Catching Fire.



Disclosure / Vanity Fair Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyte are Lucy Gray and Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: A Song of Birds and Serpents, which opens November 16, 2023.



Based on the book A Song of Birds and Serpents by author Suzanne Collins, the plot takes place years before the time of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence). It’s the 10th annual edition of the games in Panem, and at age 18, Coriolanus is assigned to mentor Lucy, the tribute girl from impoverished District 12, who wins the heart of the country when she sings defiantly during the reception ceremony. “This is not a judgment, but Lucy is the anti-Katniss. She’s a musician, a performer, and she’s charming. Snow has never met a girl like that before,” says the director.

Oscar winner Viola Davis was recently announced in the film and the actress will play game creator Dr. Volumnia Gaul. Also in the cast are Peter Dinklage as Dean Highbottom, Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman, Jerome Lance as Marcus from District 2, Ashley Liao as mentor Clemensia Dovecote, Knox Gibson as District 8’s Bobbin, Mackenzie Lansing as District 4’s Coral, Aamer Husain as another mentor. In addition to Nick Benson, Laurel Marsden, Lilly Cooper, Luna Steeples, Hiroki Berrecloth, Max Raphael, Zoe Renee, Ayomide Adegun, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, Sofia Sanchez and Amélie Hoeferle.

Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence, the screenplay was written by bookmaker Suzanne Collins along with Michael Arndt (Little Miss Sunshine, The Hunger Games – Catching Fire) and Michael Lesslie (Assassin’s Creed). The Hunger Games – Song of the Birds and the Serpents opens in theaters on November 16, 2023.