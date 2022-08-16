The Hunger Games: Viola Davis Cast as Villain in Prequel

With you, Dr. Volumnia Gaul

Hunger Games will get a prelude and little by little we get new details about the production, according to what was revealed, Viola Davis will play the villain of the production, Dr. Volumnia Gaul.

That way the cast continues to gain more and more weight names! After all, we already have Viola Davis, names like Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Hunter Schaefer, Peter Dinklage, Mackenzie Lansing, Ashley Liao, Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner and Vaughan Reilly.

If everything goes as expected, The Song of Birds and Serpents debut on the 17th of November 2023.

Synopsis

Anyway, below we have more of the story, so stay with the synopsis of the new production:

“Years before he became the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his decaying lineage, a once-proud family that fell from grace on the post-war Capitol. So, with the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute girl from impoverished District 12.

But after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by singing defiantly during the harvest ceremony, Snow thinks he can turn the odds in his favor. So, uniting their instincts for charisma and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and who is a snake.”

Anyway, who likes the franchise? By the way, have you read the books? We’ll keep an eye on all information, so stick with the Combo.

Source: THR

