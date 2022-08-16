The Mole » Viola Davis is confirmed in the new film of the saga “The Hunger Games”

Lionsgate earlier this afternoon announced Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis in the cast of “The Hunger Games – The Song of the Birds and the Serpents” (The Hunger Games – The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes). The feature will be distributed in Brazil by Paris Filmes, which has already confirmed the premiere for November 16, 2023 exclusively in theaters.

The cast announced so far features Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul, Peter Dinklage as Dean Highbottom, Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray, Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman, among others.

The film is inspired by the eponymous book released in 2020 with a spin-off of the “Hunger Games” saga that has more than 14.5 million viewers in Brazilian cinemas. The screenplay was written by book creator Suaznne Collings with Michael Arndt and Michael Lesslie.

The production is by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence, and the producer is Lionsgate.

Synopsis

Returning to The Hunger Games, years before he became the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow sees a chance for a change of fortune when he is chosen to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute girl from impoverished District 12.

