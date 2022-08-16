‘The School for Good and Evil’ Netflix Movie: All We Know

All good and evil doers rejoice! The next adaptation of The School for Good and Evil is coming to Netflix in September 2022! We have everything you need to know about The School of Good and Evilincluding the plot, cast, trailers and Netflix release date.

The School of Good and Evil is an upcoming Netflix original fantasy drama based on the bestselling novels of the same name by author Soman Chainani. The film is directed by Paul Feig, who has already directed the film. Ghostbuster restart, Spy, The heatand episodes of The office.

Chainani received credit for also writing the film’s screenplay, alongside David Magee. Malia Scotch Marmo, screenwriter of Hook also received a writing credit.

When is it The School of Good and Evil Netflix release date?

We recently learned that The School of Good and Evil will arrive just in time for the Halloween season and will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide at Friday, October 21, 2022.

Netflix released a first teaser for the film in July 2022.

What is the production status of The School of Good and Evil?

Official production status: post production (last update: 11/22/2021)

the Belfast Telegraph reported on 27 April 2021 that footage for The School of Good and Evil had begun, with filming taking place at Belfast Harbor Studios.

Fans on Twitter shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the film, with photos of the cast chairs and their names revealed.

looks like they just started filming netflix’s “school of good and evil”, kit will play rafal The cast also includes: charlize theron, kerry washington, laurence fishburne, sofia wylie, michelle yeoh and earl cave pic.twitter.com/JlJTkjg5dU — daily youth kit (@kityoungupdates) May 12, 2021

Roth Filmes is behind the production of The School of Good and Evil and is best known for his work on other live-action fairy tales such as Snow White and the hunter, Alice in Wonderlandand maleficent. Jane Startz Productions is also credited with production, while NVIZ is behind the special effects and Siam Costumes International for props.

Most of the filming took place in Northern Ireland, where many hundreds of extras and crew members used in the film lived locally. By May 2021, filming had wrapped for some of the cast, and nearly all filming had been completed by early July 2021. A final scene was filmed in late July, which officially ended filming.

Since the film entered post-production, director Paul Fieg has been editing at least ten hours a day so that his vision of the special effects is perfect for the film.

what is the plot of The School of Good and Evil?

Every four years, on the night of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, two 12-year-olds are stolen from the village of Gavaldon and taken to the School for Good and Evil. Sophie, blonde and beautiful, dreams of being taken to school and living happily ever after as a princess with an adoring prince. However, Sophie’s best friend Agatha couldn’t be more opposite, being ugly with dark hair, bulging eyes and her home in the cemetery.

Both are perfect candidates for school, but on the fateful night of the kidnapping, to the duo’s horror, they are both sent to the “wrong” school. Sophie arrives as a student at the School of Evil, becoming a “Never”, while Agatha becomes a student at the school of Good and becomes an “Always”.

Who are the cast members for The School of Good and Evil?

The School of Good and Evil has an incredibly exciting cast with the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, and Ben Kingsley.

Michelle Yeoh was also recently cast in the prequel to The magician Series, The Witcher: Origin of Blood. Charlize Theron already has a big presence on Netflix thanks to her work on the superhero movie the old guardand her work as an executive producer on mind chaser. This will be the third Netflix movie from Oscar-winning actor Ben Kingsley, who has starred in Final Operation and War machine.

Portraying the lead roles of Sophie and Agatha are Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie, respectively.

Below is the full list of confirmed cast for The School of Good and Evil:

Occupation cast member Where have I seen/heard them before? lady Lesso Charlize Theron Monster | Mad Max: Fury Road | Atomic blonde Rafael Youth Kit Shadow and Bone | Effort | Walter’s War Anemone teacher Michelle Yeoh Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon | Tomorrow Never Dies | Crazy Rich Asians the schoolmaster Laurence Fishburne The Matrix | Mystic River | Contagion Professor Dovey Kerry Washington Django Free | Scandal | Lightning Agate Sofia Wylie High School Musical: The Musical – The Series | Spider-Man | Andi Mack Hort Count’s Cave Alex Knight | The end of the fucking world | Born to Kill Sofia Sophia Anne Caruso Jack of the Red Hearts | The sound of live music! | Smash tedros Jamie Flattes So strange | Liar | The Forgotten Battle Professor Manley Pile of Marks Stardust | Friday night dinner | Green Wing Chinese God bless you The Stranger | sex education Hester Freya Parks Jane Eyre | Les Miserables | Creation Vanessa Stephanie Siadatan Silent Witness | The seventeenth boy | emmerdale cayla Olivia Booth Ford Do not disturb | Glory millicent Rosie Graham Alien | saving | sanditon Kiko Emma Lau Venom: Let There Be Carnage | Artemis Fowl | trial and error reena Briony Scarlett Wonder Woman 1984 | Prostitutes | Perfect soulmates Nicholas Misha’s Butler Kiss me first | Company of Two | Accident Beatriz Holly Sturton Suffocate Chaddick Ali Khan Kal Ho Naa Ho | Dil Chahta Hai | Omkara Mother tongue Demi Isaac Oviawe Young offenders | for all my dears to be defined Ben Kingsley Gandhi | Schindler’s List | shutter island to be defined Rob Delaney Catastrophe | Deadpool 2 | bombshell to be defined Rachel Bloom Crazy ex-girlfriend | Robot Chicken | The Angry Birds Movie 2 to be defined Patti LuPone Witness | Assault | state and principal

Can we expect to see more movies adapted from the books?

Given the popularity of the books, we expect to see the film perform extremely well when it arrives in 2022. Any sequel is very much dependent on the film’s performance. If successful, Netflix can adapt 5 more novels into movies, giving them a big boost to their original content lineup.

At the time of writing, there are six books set in the world of The School of Good and Evil:

the school years

1. The School of Good and Evil

2. A world without princes

3. The Last Forever

The Camelot Years

4. Quests for Glory

5. A Time Crystal

6. A True King

Are you looking forward to the Netflix release of The School of Good and Evil? Let us know in the comments below!