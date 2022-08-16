FOR THE LOVE OF GOD! The cast of “Song of the Birds and the Serpents”, prelude to “The Hunger Games”, has grown. It was announced this Monday (15th) that Viola Davis will join the talent team that will make the feature film.

The Oscar winner will bring Dr. Volumnia Gaul, one of the film’s villains and the main game creator of the 10th annual Hunger Games. The information was first given by The Hollywood Reporter, and confirmed — later — by the production’s official account.

See the ad below:

Meet your Head Gamemaker. Viola Davis has been cast as Dr. Volumnia Gaul in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – arriving in theaters November 2023. pic.twitter.com/cthcWq8qff — The Hunger Games 🔥 (@TheHungerGames) August 15, 2022

Recently, Peter Dinklage of “Game of Thrones” had also been announced in the cast, as Dean Casca Highbottom.

Names such as Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Josh Andrés Rivera, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Jerome Lance, Ashley Liao, Mackenzie Lansing and Knox Gibson are already on the project.

“The Song of Birds and Serpents” takes place years before Coriolanus Snow is the tyrannical president of Panem. At age 18, he tries to regain his family’s glory and mentors District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird at the 10th Hunger Games.

Francis Lawrence, responsible for “Catching Fire” (2013), “Mockingjay – Part 1” (2014) and “Mockingjay – Part 2” (2015), sequels to “The Hunger Games” (2012), assumes the direction. He is also a producer, alongside Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

Suzanne Collins, author of the dystopian franchise, is involved in the film project as an executive producer, along with Tim Palen and Jim Miller. The feature arrives on November 17, 2023. Excited?