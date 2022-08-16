“The Song of Birds and Serpents”: Prologue to “The Hunger Games” has first image released

Excuse me, Katniss Everdeen! The saga “Hunger Games” has a new star: Lucy Gray BairdInterpreted by Rachel Zegler and that appears characterized in the first image of the film “The Song of Birds and Serpents”prologue to the popular franchise originally starring Jennifer Lawrence.

The long-awaited first image of “The Song of Birds and Serpents” was released exclusively by the Vanity Fair website and shows the actress Rachel Zegler featured by Lucy Gray Baird, alongside Tom Blythwhich interprets Coriolanus Snowwhich in the future will become the dreaded President Snow.

the plot of “The Song of Birds and Serpents”described by director Francis Lawrence as a “love story”, takes place about 64 years before the original films in the saga. “Hunger Games” and will follow the story of Coriolanus Snow on his path that will make him President in the future.

“He is a person who seeks control, but is attracted to a woman who threatens everything he thinks he wants,” says the producer. Nina Jacobson.

That woman is Rachel Zegler’s character Lucy Gray, who, like Katniss Everdeen in the original saga, is also from District 12. The character, however, comes from a largely musical family and the actress’ vocal skills were highly praised by producer Nina. .

“I’m not passing judgment, but Lucy Gray is the anti-Katniss. She’s a musician, an artist, a charmer… Snow had never met a girl like that before,” said director Francis Lawrence.

“The Song of Birds and Serpents” is based on the book of the same name by Suzanne Collinswho is also one of the executive producers of the film.

The film’s theatrical release is scheduled for November 17, 2023.

The Hunger Games Prologue Cast

In addition to Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyththe film “The Song sounds like Birds and Serpents” still in the list: Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Kjell Brutscheidt, Ashley Liao, Josh Andrés Rivera, Mackenzie Lansing, Sofia Sanchez, Zoe Renee, George Somner, Isobel Jesper Jones, Lily Maria Cooper, Dakota Shapiro, Max Raphael, Vaughan Reilly and Nick Benson