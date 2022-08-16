‘The song of birds and snakes’ wins first image

posted on 08/16/2022 15:14



(Credit: YouTube/Disclosure)

The franchise prologue Hunger Games, The Song of Birds and Serpents, has just had the first image released. In the record are Rachel Zegler, who plays the protagonist Lucy Gray Bird, along with Tom Blyth, the interpreter of Coriolanus Snow, known to fans of the saga as President Snow.

coriolanus and lucy gray ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/9mQQ1HGACl — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) August 16, 2022





According to the film’s director, Francis Lawrence, the plot is a “love story” set 64 years before the events portrayed in the original films and follows the path of Snow to become the dictator who, in the four films of the series, had Donald Sutherland on paper. “He is a person who seeks control, but he is attracted to a woman who threatens everything he thinks he wants,” says producer Nina Jacobson in an interview with vanity fair.

Lucy Gray, on the other hand, is a native of District 12, like Katniss Everdeen, and comes from a very musical family, which required specific skills from actress Rachel Zegler. “I’m not passing judgment, but Lucy Gray is the anti-Katniss. She’s a musician, an artist, a charmer… Snow had never met a girl like that before.”

The cast also includes names such as Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Kjell Brutscheidt, Ashley Liao, Josh Andrés Rivera, Mackenzie Lansing, Sofia Sanchez, Zoe Renee, George Somner, Isobel Jesper Jones, Lily Maria Cooper , Dakota Shapiro, Max Raphael, Vaughan Reilly and Nick Benson. The song of birds and snakes is based on the book of the same name by Suzanne Collins and hits theaters on November 17, 2023.



