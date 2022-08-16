“There’s also one and it makes fun of Ayrton…”; Fla forward has a particularity exposed in a red-black joke

The atmosphere inside Flamengo couldn’t be better. Libertadores semifinalist, current vice-leader of the Brazilian, with the right to rout in the last round, and decision to come in the Brazil’s Cup. The team coached by Dorival Júnior aims against Athletico Paranaense another heroic classification, needing to win in the Arena da Baixada packed with rival fans.

While the holders do not enter the synthetic turf in Curitiba, the reserves put on a show at Maracanã. Sparing the main stars for the game on Wednesday (17), Flamengo thrashed Athletico Paranaense with the reserves last Sunday (14). On a gala night for Fabrício Bruno, with artillery from the defender, the striker Marinho scored three assists through corners.

Another who managed to score a goal in the 5-0 at home was left-back Ayrton Lucas. Marinho and the defender usually play moments of relaxation behind the scenes at the Club. THEyrton has a kiss tattoo on his neck, which generated jokes among the athletes of the cast. After nicknaming the friend of “Condensed milk dessert with coconut”Marinho had a similar body design noticed on the web. The athlete, however, defended himself claiming that his friend’s drawing is bigger.

“Condensed milk dessert with coconut! This (tattoo) is a relic. of years. Beijinho (Ayrton Lucas) has a big kiss. So I get kicked out of it”argues Marino.

Flamengo has managed to stand out even with the reserve athletes. In the good sequence of games of Mais Querido, team B helped in victories considered complicated. In addition to the rout against Felipão’s team, São Paulo also got the worst in Morumbi. players like Everton Cebolinha, Marinho, Fabricio Bruno and Arturo Vidal able to contribute even without acting as holders.