Tite detonates Mbappé after the striker’s criticism of South American football

Tite, commander of the Brazilian team, countered striker Kylian Mbappé when commenting on the player’s criticism of South American football. In an interview with “ESPN”, the coach also mocked the clashes between Europeans.

– For me, the clipping that Mbappé is referring to is not from the qualifiers. Maybe he’s talking about those Nations League clashes or European friendlies, but not the qualifiers. We don’t have, with all forgiveness, Azerbaijan to play with. There’s no one to give you refreshment. They are all games with a very high degree of difficulty in the qualifiers.

The Brazil coach also commented on the main difficulties of confrontations in South America, a cut that Mbappé does not have.



– I was talking to a Uruguayan columnist recently, and he told me: “Playing in Bolivia is very difficult. Playing in Cochabamba is very difficult. Playing in Uruguay is very difficult. And the campaign you guys did, f***, is impressive “. Surely, Mbappé doesn’t have this cut, he doesn’t know about this difficulty, he didn’t look for it.

After Mbappé criticized South American football, Argentina defeated Italy 3-0 and won the Finalissima title. Meanwhile, France is fighting relegation in the League of Nations.