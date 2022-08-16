Tom Holland announces departure from social media for his mental health: “I feel trapped”

Star Tom Holland, 26, announced on Monday, 15, his indefinite departure from social media. The actor stated that digital tools have become frustrating for him, as he always follows criticism and comments about his life.

To take care of his mental health, Holland will step away from social media and dedicate his time to himself. For 15 years working in cinema, he stated that he feels trapped and suffocated in a spiral.

