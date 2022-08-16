Tom Holland announces departure from social media for his mental health: “I feel trapped”

Star Tom Holland, 26, announced on Monday, 15, his indefinite departure from social media. The actor stated that digital tools have become frustrating for him, as he always follows criticism and comments about his life.
To take care of his mental health, Holland will step away from social media and dedicate his time to himself. For 15 years working in cinema, he stated that he feels trapped and suffocated in a spiral.
“I find Instagram and Twitter suffocating. I feel stuck when I read certain things about myself on the internet and more recently it was doing a lot of harm to my mental health state so I decided to take a step back and delete the app from my phone.”
“I know there is a terrible stigma around mental health. I know reaching out and asking for help is not something we should be ashamed of, but it is much easier said than done,” she pointed out.
Fans of the actor left messages of affection and support for his decision.
