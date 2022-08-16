Trump says FBI seized his passports – Former president’s Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida was the subject of searches by agents last week. Republican is investigated for suspected violations of the Espionage Act,

Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had his passports “stolen” in the FBI’s operation at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, last week. The Republican called the action an “attack on a political opponent” and called it a “third world” thing.

“Wow. In the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else. This is an attack on a political opponent on a level never before seen in our country. Third World”, wrote the former president on Truth Social, a social network he founded after being banned from Twitter and Facebook.

When speaking of more than one passport, Trump is possibly referring to a regular blue passport, issued to US citizens, and a red diplomatic passport, for official government travel. Without the documents, the former president cannot leave the US.

It is still unclear whether the passports were actually seized and whether this was done because of the ex-president’s risk of flight.

Espionage Act

Trump is threatened with arrest for possible violations of the Espionage Act. A week ago, the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida mansion. Agents were looking for evidence of the Republican politician’s mishandling of confidential documents, including some classified as “top secret”.

This constituted a violation of three criminal statutes, a conviction under which could result in sentences totaling up to 33 years in prison. During his government, the republican magnate increased the penalties for violating these same laws.

The precise content of the documents has not been revealed, but classification as top secret is reserved for the most closely guarded national security information. Usually such documents are kept in special government facilities in order to avoid serious harm to national security.

The search warrant authorized FBI agents to seize materials from Trump’s residence to investigate crimes related to the Espionage Act, which prohibits unauthorized retention of national security information that could harm the United States or help an adversary.

The operation on Trump’s residence sparked public fury and protests from his loyal followers, evoking “political persecution”. Calling the raids “un-American, unwarranted and unnecessary”, Trump had already demanded on Friday the “immediate” disclosure of this federal warrant used by the FBI.