Tuchel and Conte charged with ‘improper conduct’ in Chelsea v Tottenham | english football

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were denounced by the English Football Association (FA) because of the strong argument they had on leaving the field after the draw in the classic between Chelsea and Tottenham last Sunday. London team commanders can face punishment.

– Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were charged with violating FA rule E3. The conduct of the two coaches was inappropriate after the end of the match – said the federation in a statement, informing that both will have until next Thursday to present their respective defenses.

Conte maintains hot weather after discussion with Tuchel in English classic: “I do not accept insults”

The two coaches had their first argument of the match when Conte celebrated a Tottenham goal towards the Chelsea bench.

After the game, Tuchel tried to put on a warm cloth, saying that “it was nothing personal”, it’s a “sport thing” and “nobody got hurt”, Conte kept the warm mood both in the interview after the match and also on social media: “Glad I didn’t see you. Tripping you would have been well deserved.”