Twilight l How is the actress who played Edward and Bella’s daughter?

Mackenzie Foy lived an important character in the saga Twilight: Renesmee was the daughter of vampires Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. After 11 years, how is the American actress?

The franchise films in the books of Stephanie Meyer were a great success, despite receiving several criticisms, the story of romance and drama starring the actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson was one of the highlights of Hollywood films.

In season, Mackenzie Foy was only 11 years old and appeared in the final films: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1from 2011, and The Twilight Saga dawn – Part 2, 2012.

One of the highlights of her character was the connection she had with Jacob, the so-called imprintingwhich is a phenomenon that occurs with wolves when they find their soul mate.

The wolves were at war with the Cullens and even intended to kill the baby. Renesmee, thinking she could be a great danger to the community. However, when Jacob approaches her, imprinting immediately occurs, changing all the pack’s plans, which have come to accept and respect the bond between them.

Foy’s career took off after the film and, in addition to being an actress, she has also done several modeling jobs for brands such as Ralph Lauren, Gap and Disney.

Prior to starring in Twilight, Foy participated in the series Hawaii Five-O

In 2013, the actress participated in the horror film Invocation of Evil, with the role of Cindy, one of the inhabitants of a cursed farm. At the time, she made a great friendship that remains to this day, with the actress. Joey King (The Kissing Booth).

Foy remained in the franchise of Invocation of Evil in 2014, as Murphy Cooper, the daughter of Matthew McConaughey’s character, playing Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway.

In 2018 she acted in The Nutcracker and the four realmsgives Disney, as the protagonist Clara. In 2020 she also participated in Black Beauty: A True Friendship. Foy also did other publicity work alongside Kristen Stewart for a campaign for a special Chanel line.

Currently, the actress is 21 years old and will participate in the feature film The Man Who Saved Paris, alongside Jean Reno.

