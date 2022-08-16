Types of haircuts for every face shape

Some celebrities have appeared with haircuts that enhance the shape of the face, such as actresses Mariana Ximenes and Giovanna Antonelli, influencer GKay, and other international artists, such as Selena Gomez, Gemma Chan, Lupita Nyongo, Mila Kunis and Kirsten Stewart.

If you have round cheekbones, it’s a sign that you might need to balance your face, famous hair expert Marco Antonio de Biaggi says “For starters, many old things that are no longer valid: who said that round faces can’t have bangs \/ Yes, they can, but it better not be straight” – explain.

Actress and singer Selena Gomez (Reproduction / Eoline)

One of the most used haircuts by celebrities is the Shaggy Cut, to be used in a massed way with a babyliss or with the ends of the wires skewered. “It’s rock-in-roll hair, spiked around the face. The bangs are also long and this cut and drying balance the round features” – said Marco.

Giovana Antonielli, uses strategies to balance the round face and create certain angles in the haircut to make them longer. “This short fringe gives a charm to that thing that falls in the eye, puts behind the ear. Works great for wide face” – Marco told Uol, adding that the secret is to dry the hair quickly.

“In the case of a round face, better avoid volume, unless it is modern, no volume” – stated the hair specialist for certain face shapes.





American actress Kristen Stewart (Reproduction/I love cinema)

Another tip to use on the strands is the hairstyle on the side, generally, the lights are powerful allies for those with round faces, because they add dimension to the haircut, in addition to highlighting the woman’s skin in a more luminous way.

What’s up, women? How about looking for the ideal haircut for your face shape. In addition to the type of format, you can choose the size, whether you prefer cut or behaved, and you can use the option that suits you as well.

Featured photo: Actress Giovana Antonielli. Reproduction / Purepeople.