UFMG and UFV are among the best universities in the world; see the ranking – General

UFMG was among the 500 best in the world. (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) was ranked by China’s Shanghai Raking as one of the best universities in the world in 2022. Minas is also represented by the Federal University of Viosa (UFV), both among the top 500. The University of So Paulo (USP), was among the 150 best.

The methods used for the classification gather data from students and professors who have won Nobel Prizes or medals in their respective areas of study, in addition to articles published in journals.

The ranking accurately ranks each university in the top 100. From the 101st, the classification occurs in a general way, in groups of 100 or 50.

See the ranking when considering only the Brazilian universities mentioned in the list of the best universities in the world in 2022

1st- University of So Paulo (USP) – 101 to 150

2nd – State University of Campinas (Unicamp) – 301 to 400

3rd – Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) – 401 to 500

4th – Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) – 401 to 500

5th – Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) – 401 to 500

6th- São Paulo State University in Franca (Unesp) – 401 to 500

7th- Federal University of Paraná (UFPR) – 601 to 700

8th – Federal University of So Carlos (UFSCar) – 601 to 700

9th – Federal University of So Paulo (Unifesp) – 601 to 700

10th- Federal University of Viosa (UFV) – 601 to 700

11th- Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC) – 701 to 800

12th – Fluminense Federal University (UFF) – 701 to 800

13th- University of Brasilia (UnB) – 701 to 800

14th – Federal University of Cear (UFC) – 801 to 900

15th – Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE) – 801 to 900

16th- Federal University of Santa Maria (UFSM) – 801 to 900

17th – Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel) – 801 to 900

18th – Federal University of Bahia (UFBA) – 901 to 1,000

19th- Federal University of Goiás (UFG) – 901 to 1,000

20th – Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN) – 901 to 1,000

21st – Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul (UFMS) – 901 to 1,000