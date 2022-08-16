Understand how the iPhone was designed

It’s easy to look at Apple Inc. and understand that it is a very successful company, especially in the smartphone business. And the iPhone was responsible for major changes in the technology industry. However, how did a brand, at the time, specialized in personal computers, manage to launch such a revolutionary product? How, after all, was the iPhone conceived?

With these questions in mind, I intend to present the main features that made the iPhone the flagship of the Cupertino company, in addition to saving it from a “near bankruptcy”.

In this way, I hope you understand, at the end of this text, how the iPhone shaped a market and created trends in its launch, despite the controversies (which will also be discussed).

The smartphone market was very different 15 years ago

The world 15 years ago was quite different and, therefore, some points may not seem like a big deal for today. However, it is important to note that we are talking about a time when the apex of technology was the smartphones from BlackBerry and Nokia.

Especially those models with giant physical keyboards that had the proposal to bring the experience of a computer to the users’ hands.

Blackberrys were big and uncomfortable (Image: Handout/Blackberry)

Apple didn’t even work in the mobile market. Its main product was Macintosh computers. However, Steve Jobs always had a vision of making cell phones more complete tools.

Thus, he, together with his team of designers and engineers, conceived a device that would break paradigms and show other possibilities for smartphones.

Apple has always sought to make life easier for the user.

It is important to remember a little of the history of the Cupertino company. His main focus has always been to create more user-friendly and intuitive products. As we saw in the Mac II, a personal computer (PC) that sought to facilitate the commands for beginners in the world of technology.

This was not common at that time, since to give commands and do tasks, you needed to know a little programming logic and languages. On the Mac II, we had a convenient and quick interface to command.

As early as 2001, the iPod managed to change the music industry and also the way we could consume it. Along with this product, the brand launched iTunes, which created a new way to acquire tracks from artists or even entire albums.

The first generation of iPod changed the music industry with iTunes (Image: Handout/Apple)

If before it was necessary to buy CDs or DVDs to listen to your favorite singer, now it could be done in a device that could fit in your hand. Apple understood that carrying music on a portable device would allow listening anywhere.

Not only that, but the iPod could play movies and videos, also available on iTunes. This store managed to revolutionize the market, as we now had a new way of consuming this product.

Also, it is worth remembering that, at that moment, to listen to music, it was necessary to have an MP4 or MP3 player. The iPod managed to subvert the concept of a portable music product, in addition to bringing an ease of buying tracks directly from the device.

The design of the iPhone

With that, we come to 2007. A year in which Apple Computer Inc. ceased to exist to make way for Apple Inc. In other words, the steps were taking place for a major launch.

The market at that time was dominated by the large manufacturers of “smartphones”. Whose definition was “to be a mobile device that can perform various functions of a computer, such as reading e-mails, accessing the internet and running applications”.

That’s what Nokia and Blackberry did. Among the main competitors, we had the Moto Q, Palm Treo, Nokia E62 and BlackBerry.

The Palm Treo was neither practical nor user-friendly (Image: Handout)

Just looking at the images we can see how, despite being geared towards productivity, they didn’t offer practicality. And that’s where Steve Jobs saw a gap and opportunity to leverage his brand and product vision.

He added three characteristics that would define the new device: “an iPod with a touchscreen, the ability to make calls and access to the internet”. Thus, the concept of Apple’s cell phone, the iPhone, was born.

Why choose the iPhone?

So, why did Apple decide to bet on these three fundamental aspects that defined the iPhone?

It was noticeable that users wanted more practicality and precision when navigating on cell phones. Even on the computer, this problem was solved with the arrival of mice.

But in the world of smartphones, we used inaccurate cursors and the screens didn’t have space.

Therefore, the first iPhone bet on not using physical buttons, just the “home” to return to the home screen. For the rest, it was all based on the touchscreen that Apple developed on its own and knew how to implement differently from all competitors.

Steve Jobs had the goal of offering a user-friendly cell phone for everyone (Image: Handout/Apple)

She wanted to create a screen that didn’t rely on stylus pens too, since the brand’s proposal was to be friendly and practical. And why not have a physical keyboard?

For Jobs, this limited not only the display, but the functionality of the device. If the company wanted to implement a new way of navigating or accessing an application, it would not be able to use the same model, as the hardware could not be changed.

In contrast, a digital keyboard allowed for much greater versatility and more room for future improvements or adding new features, without compromising the experience.

Another highlight of the iPhone was the completeness of software and hardware. Apple focused on developing both in order to provide a much more fluid and seamless experience. This we can see to this day, with Apple’s ecosystem being one of the best executed, but also the most closed.

The first iPhone sought to bring computer functions without compromising functionality (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

That is, the vision that the brand created on the first computers, then on the iPod and then on the iPhone, endures until the products it launches in 2022.

Finally, Steve Jobs wanted internet browsing to be more genuine and faithful, not just poorly made websites without any applicability to the user.

The iPhone was able to do this by using HTML to run its web pages (at the time, it was limited to the Safari browser). This allowed us to fully explore web pages, just like we had on computers.

After all, a smartphone must be able to reproduce the tools of a PC. It was in this that Apple saw the opportunity to deliver a product different from competitors, always following the trend of having more and more connected devices.

The iPhone also made mistakes

Being a very unique device at the time, it was to be expected that not everything would please the public. Just look at reviews to see that the experts weren’t big fans of the first generation iPhone.

It had hardware considered inferior to competitors, a weak camera, lack of 3G accessibility and also did not allow for major customizations. You couldn’t even change the home screen background.

Another point that was much criticized was the price, considered exaggerated when compared to other options on the market. So much so that several specialized pages and already consolidated companies stated that the iPhone would not continue in the game.

However, Jobs showed a good read on what consumers wanted, in addition to having bet on status and innovation. This meant a high number of sales and a success for the brand.

Apple understood how to win over users, just trying to give them what they were really looking for. A practical and easy-to-use cell phone, since you could see from experts to laypeople being able to enjoy all the functions of the device.