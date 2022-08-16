Vaccinated four times, Pfizer CEO tests positive for covid

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla announced on Monday that he tested positive for covid, despite having taken four doses of his company’s vaccine against the disease. He shared the information on his Twitter profile.

“I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am grateful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and am feeling well with very mild symptoms. I am isolating and started an application of Paxlovid,” he wrote, referring to the Pfizer antiviral drug whose emergency use was authorized in the United States late last year and other countries, such as Brazil.

Despite Bourla’s positive test, the Pfizer leader said he expected a speedy recovery. “We have come so far in our efforts to fight this disease that I am confident I will make a speedy recovery,” he shared in another post. “I am incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of my colleagues at Pfizer who have worked to make vaccines and treatments available to me and people around the world.”

Pfizer’s vaccine was the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US government agency that regulates food and drug use, for use in adults in the US as of December 2020. Recently approved for children over 6 months of age.

Recently, he has been working on the development of updated vaccines to combat the Ômicron variant. The expectation is to launch the product by the end of the year. Thanks to vaccines and antivirals, Pfizer has seen rising profits since 2021.

President Joe Biden, also vaccinated four times, tested positive in july and used Paxlovid in the treatment. The same happened with the White House health adviser, the infectious disease doctor. Anthony Fauciwho even after being vaccinated four times contracted the disease and was treated with the Pfizer drug.

The surge in cases in recent weeks has also prompted Fauci to advise Americans to wear masks indoors, regardless of the weather. status of vaccination.