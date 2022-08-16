Viola Davis and director Gina Prince-Bythewood talk about the African tribe in The Woman King

THE Sony Pictures released a behind-the-scenes video of the action feature The King Woman which hits theaters in September.

In it the actress Viola Davis who plays General Nanisca of the African warrior tribe and the director Gina Prince-Bythewood comment on the behind-the-scenes of the film.

Viola Davis is The Woman King in the trailer for the film about a tribe of African warriors

“My dream as an actress was to be in a movie like this…” says the Oscar winner in a statement.

“To know that there is this true story of an army of female warriors who legitimately protected their kingdom, who legitimately defeated men… why didn’t I know that when I was a child?” says the director.

Davis comments, “They were the ultimate warriors.”

In addition to Viola Davis, the feature will have Thuso Mbedu (in The Underground Railroad), Lashana Lynch (007 – No Time to Die it’s from Captain AmericThe), Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim and John Boyega (Star Wars), Jayme Lawson (The Batman), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (franchise After) and Masali Baduza (Noughts + Crosses),

The actors complete the list with the new names. Angelique Kidjo, Jimmy Odukoya, Thando Dlomo and Jordan Bolger.

Dana Stevens took care of the script.

The film will be inspired by real events that took place in the African Kingdom of Dahomey during the 18th and 19th centuries. The plot follows Nanisca (Davis), the general of an all-female army, and her daughter Nawi (Mbedu) who together fought against the French troops and rival tribes who violated their honors, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they lived in.

The King Woman arrives September 22 in theaters.

