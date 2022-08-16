What’s up, Ronaldo! Cruise terminates base jewel for being considered too expensive

Cruzeiro’s base jewel had a high salary and would not be used in 2023

Cruzeiro is close to getting access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. According to some mathematicians, three more victories are enough for Raposa to return to the top of national football.

While Paulo Pezzolano works the team, Ronaldo, owner of Cruzeiro, is making changes to the squad. According to GE, Raposa terminated the contract with Vitinho, who had a bond until 2023.

According to the report, the breach of contract was negotiated by the club itself. One of the reasons is the high cost of the playerwho arrived at the celestial base before the Raposa was bought by Ronaldo.

The output, according to GE, was unexpected. Vitinho was the absolute starter of Cruzeiro’s under-20 team and pointed out as one of the promises of Toca da Raposa.

In search of new airs

With the termination, the jewel’s staff is keeping an eye on the Brazilian and European market. The trend, according to GEis that Vitinho stays in Brazil, going to a club that has basic work to continue his evolution towards the professional team