When will ‘real’ 5G arrive in your city? see calendar

soon, the 5G connection will reach all regions of the country, as the infrastructure is being implemented little by little. This Tuesday (16), three new capitals will receive the fastest connection signal today: Curitiba, Goiânia and Salvador.

Check below for the expected dates for the 5G signal to spread across Brazil.

Date when 5G will arrive in your region:

– August 16th

Curitiba (PR)

Goiania (GO)

Salvador BA).

– Until September 29

Rio de Janeiro – RJ)

Vitória (ES)

Florianopolis (SC)

Palmas (TO)

– Until November 27

Recife PE)

Fortaleza (CE)

Natal, RN)

Aracaju (SE)

Maceió (AL)

Teresina (PI)

Sao Luis (MA)

Campo Grande, MS)

Cuiabá (MT)

Porto Velho (RO)

Rio Branco (AC)

Macapá (AP)

Boa Vista (RR)

Manaus (AM)

Belém (PA)

Which devices will be able to connect to the new internet band

In addition to smartphones, the 5G connection will also affect the industry of products such as:

Augmented reality glasses;

Smart watches, or smartwatches;

tablets;

Computers and notebooks;

Virtual and digital assistants (devices);

intelligent sound apparatus;

digital TV (signal and device); in addition to several others.

In practice, the list of objects that can gain new features with the 5G connection continues to grow. This is because the novelty will boost the entire technological market and enable functions that had never been tested in the daily practice of consumers.

More functions in sight

If you think it’s great to be able to watch movies and series in the palm of your hand, know that you’ll soon be able to do much more. Acceptable mobile streaming quality was something that came with 3G technology, that is, almost 1 decade ago.

Data transmission will be so fast that any ultra-simple device will be able to do the same things that an advanced cell phone does today. In addition, cloud information storage should be improved. It would be as if you could experience augmented reality through wireless glasses and without connecting to any other device.

Information will be transmitted almost instantly. New devices were created and numerous functions ended up being implemented. However, experts believe that it is still too early to deduce what can be born from the 5G connection on a global scale.