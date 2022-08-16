Who scored the most goals? Portal brings use of Neymar and Mbappé penalties at PSG

Neymar and Mbappé were involved in another controversy at PSG, this time related to who will be the penalty taker

PSG’s start to the season is overwhelming. The French team, captained by Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, has already lifted a trophy, the French Supercup, and started the French Championship with two wins.

However, a crisis can put that good start down. Neymar and Mbappe, two stars of the company, had a disagreement when it came to taking the penalty. In the match against Montpellier, shirt 7 hit the first penalty and lost. Minutes later, another penalty in favor of the Parisians. This time, Neymar went for the ball and scored.

After the match, the French press highlighted that there will be a meeting between the two stars to resolve the matter. In the collective, coach Christophe Galtier said the official batsman is Mbappé.

Neymar has better use

However, a survey by the GEshows that Neymar has a better performance than Mbappé. Playing together since 2017, Neymar took 39 penalties for PSG and the Brazilian national team. He scored 35 goals and missed four kicks. A 90% utilization.

Mbappé, in the same period, was on the lime mark in 20 opportunities for the club and the selection. He converted 15 and fired five. 80% utilization.