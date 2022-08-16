Will Poulter says there is no romance between Gamora and Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 ~ Marvel Universe 616

Fans are especially excited to see Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter in Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 movie, especially after his character was teased at the end of Vol 2. Poulter recently spoke with The Movie Dweeb and was asked about a possible romance with Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), which takes place in the comics.

“Huh?” Poulter answered the question with a laugh, adding that the theory was “breaking news” for him and that “it’s probably best to assume” that Gamora and Adam Warlock will not be love interests in the film. “I didn’t know that…I know it now…I’m glad I know it now…I know it now. If I’d known this before I left, I might not have been able to get on the plane before I had a panic attack. “

Poulter added about working with James Gunn: “I mean, James has such an incredibly detailed and complete understanding of all the elements, and I’ve kind of never met anyone I’ve worked with that has a more coherent understanding of what they’re all about. creating. And that’s not criticizing anyone, but he knows exactly what he wants.”

With direction and script by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will have back the names of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and also Rocket’s stand in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Sylvester Stallone as Star Eagle and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. The new names joining are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova in the voice of Cosmo, Nico Santos and Daniela Melchior in undisclosed roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Gravedigger



