Window closes with more than 100 arrivals in Serie A

The second transfer window in Brazil closed yesterday with more than 100 arrivals in the ball market, considering only clubs from the Serie A do Brasileiro. The loan was the preferred model and the international market was booming.

In lifting the UOL Esporte considering only players in the rotation of the main teams they defend, there were 109 arrivals in first division clubs. The shutdown process is shorter. —but not much There were 93 coming out of Serie A.

The sum of arrivals and departures does not constitute a total number of negotiations as the same player may have been released by one club and signed by another in the same division, altering the final sum. And there is still room for roster changes: players who terminated their contract with the transfer window open can still be registered.

Who else hired?

Among the 20 clubs in Serie A, Atlético-GO was the strongest in this transfer window, with 11 signings. The Dragon signed arrivals of athletes for all sectors of the field. It had two goalkeepers, defenders, side, midfielder and striker.

Image: Heber Gomes/AGIF

Who hired the least?

On the other hand, those who didn’t want to fill the group were Athletico Paranaense. Hurricane had already invested heavily in the last transfer window and now held back a bit. Felipão’s team completed only two arrivals in this window: Fernandinho and Alex Santana.

loans on the rise

The hiring model preferred by clubs in this transfer window is the loan. There were 41 agreements in this profile, totaling 37.6%. There were still 37 definitive agreements – considering the purchase of rights or release with consideration, and 31 negotiations without costs.

Fire everyone!

Image: ALEX VIANA/AGÊNCIA F8/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

The team that most got rid of its players in negotiations this mid-season was Internacional. So far, 13 players have left Mano Menezes’ group. On the other hand, Ceará and Coritiba released only one player each.

International market is preferred

Image: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

The Serie A teams preferred to reinforce themselves with players who work outside the country. Regardless of the model of the agreement, the last club before signing was foreign in 64 negotiations, totaling 58.7%. The number is led by Botafogo, which had the arrival of nine players from outside the country.

But with few gringos

Image: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

Only 25 foreigners were hired by Brazilians in the first division in this transfer window. The total corresponds to 23%.

buyers

Red Bull Bragantino and Palmeiras only signed arrivals with purchases. Massa Bruta signed with Kawê (América-MG), DG (Ponte Preta) and Wérik Popó (West), while Verdão signed Merentiel (Defensa y Justicia), López (Lanús) and Bruno Tabata (Sporting).

full boat

Of the 20 clubs in the Brasileirão Serie A, 12 signed more players than they released in this transfer window.

Collaborating with: Diego Iwata, Lucas Musetti, Arthur Sandes, Thiago Braga, Victor Martins, Alexandre Araújo and Eduardo Nunes.