With 777, Vasco reopens negotiations and is optimistic to renew with Andrey Santos | vasco

With the taking of the reins of Vasco’s football by 777 Partners, in a deal approved by the partners just over a week ago, the club reopened negotiations with Andrey Santos and presented a proposal to renew the contract of the 18-year-old midfielder, which only have one more year to go. The mood is one of optimism for a positive outcome in the coming weeks.

+ Andrey and Marlon: friendship at the service of Vasco and the national team

Vasco’s most recent proposal was presented last week. Andrey’s staff has not responded so far, but the ge found that conditions are not yet considered ideal. The tendency is for new conversations to take place, with the possibility of sending a counter-proposal from the entrepreneurs.

1 of 3 Andrey Santos with the ball in the game Vasco x Tombense — Photo: Alexandre Durão Andrey Santos with the ball in the game Vasco x Tombense — Photo: Alexandre Durão

The main reason that has stopped Andrey’s renewal with Vasco so far was the disagreement over the value of the termination penalty for clubs abroad. The midfielder’s entrepreneurs asked for something between 12 and 15 million euros, while the Vasco board did not give up that the new contract stipulated a much higher value.

With the arrival of the 777 executives, it is as if the negotiation started from scratch. But the approach of the North American group of the player’s staff, with a face-to-face meeting held in July, in Barra da Tijuca, makes the situation friendly. The signal had already been given that they will reach an agreement that is good for everyone, this includes the value of the termination fine.

At 27 min of the 2nd half – goal from outside the area by Andrey dos Santos do Vasco against Tombense

In favor of a positive outcome, Andrey’s desire to renew with Vasco weighs heavily, a club where he arrived very young and with which he has a lot of identification. Some clubs from inside and outside Brazil have sought out the midfielder’s managers in recent months to gather information and show interest. Barcelona presented two proposals, both rejected.

Under the current contract, valid until August 1, 2023, Andrey’s release clause is 30 million euros (R$ 166.1 million) for clubs abroad and R$ 14 million for the domestic market. The midfielder has five goals scored by the professional, two of them in the victory over Tombense last Saturday, in Série B of the Brasileirão.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!