With one less after sending off a child, Liverpool draw with Crystal Palace with a goal, but go on without a win in the Premier League

Liverpool only drew 1-1 to Crystal Palace, this Monday (15), for the close of the 2nd round of the Premier League

O Liverpool continues without winning in Premier League! This Monday (15th), the reds received the Crystal Palace at Anfield, for the closing of the 2nd round, and they only tied for 1 to 1.

this is just the 4th time since the beginning of the “era Premier League“, in 1992, that the red team did not get a single victory in the first rounds.

The team’s mission Jürgen Klopp it started to get very complicated in the 32nd minute of the 1st time, when the Londoners opened the scoring with a deadly counterattack.

After the brazilian fool Fabinho, zaha received at the limit of offside, took off like an arrow and hit the exit and Alisson to note.

In the 2nd half, Liverpool went all out, but saw the situation get worse after a pre-prepared attack by the forward Darwin Núñez.

provoked by defender Andersenthe Uruguayan reacted by headbutting the opponent and correctly received a straight red card.

Shortly thereafter, however, the reds sought the tie thanks to a magic roll of Luis Diaz.

The Colombian took the ball from the left side of the penalty area, feinted several defenders in series and hit beautifully to score a great goal!

The goal cheered up the home team, who went on the attack and almost turned in Salah and Fábio Carvalho. However, the tie persisted until the end.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Liverpool saw the two points and is only in 12th placement of Premier League.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, adds its 1st point and now it’s on 16th position.

Darwin Nunez sent off during Liverpool-Crystal Palace match EFE/EPA/ANDREW YATES

The guy: Luis Diaz

The striker can say that he was largely responsible for Liverpool’s pursuit of an equalizer at Anfield.

With reds playing with one less and suffering against the good defense of Palace, it was up to Luis Díaz to decide “alone”.

Playing on the left side, he stitched up the defenders, cleared the play alone and hit hard from outside the area.

The ball made a beautiful curve, “fled” from the goalkeeper Guaita and swelled the nets, making the red crowd explode with joy.

If it weren’t for the Colombian’s genius, Liverpool would hardly have rescued the dot.

It was bad: Darwin Núñez

The striker hired at the golden weight greatly damaged his team this Monday.

In the 12th minute, after being provoked by Andersen, he headbutted the Crystal Palace defender.

Referee Paul Tierney had no doubts and showed the Uruguayan a straight red card.

Darwin still complained a lot, but there was no way around it: he had to go to the shower early at Anfield…

next games

Crystal Palace returns to the field next Saturday (20th), against Aston Villaat 11:00 am (Brasília time), by Premier Leaguewith live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+.

Liverpool, on the other hand, only play on Monday (22), when they play a classic against Manchester Unitedalso by English, with live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+.

Datasheet

Liverpool 1 x 1 Crystal Palace

GOALS: Liverpool: Luis Diaz [61′] Crystal Palace: zaha [32′]

LIVERPOOL: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips (Joe Gomez), Van Dijk and Robertson (Tsimikas); Fabinho, Milner (Henderson) and Elliott (Fábio Carvalho); Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Núñez Technician: Jürgen Klopp

CRYSTAL PALACE: Guaita; Clyne, Ward, Andersen, Guehi and Mitchell (Richards); Eze (Milivojevic), Doucouré (Hughes), Schlupp (Olise) and Zaha; Ayew (Édouard) Technician: Patrick Vieira